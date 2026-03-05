Updated 5 March 2026 at 21:25 IST
Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Missing From Radar In Assam, Crash Suspected
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet went missing from radar contact near Assam's Chokihola in Karbi Anglong on Thursday night. It is suspected that the jet crashed.
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Assam: A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet went missing from radar contact near Assam's Chokihola in Karbi Anglong on Thursday night. It is suspected that the jet crashed. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the jet is missing from radar contact. The pilot is reportedly missing and IAF has launched a search operation.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 5 March 2026 at 21:21 IST