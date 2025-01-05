Published 09:35 IST, January 5th 2025
Sukhu Govt Bans Recording of Non-Educational Reels by Teachers in Himachal Schools and Colleges
In a major step, Sukhu government has banned teachers from recording non-educational reels and videos in Himachal Pradesh schools and colleges.
Shimla: Amid growing use of social media, in a major decision, the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh has banned the recording of non-educational reels and videos by teachers. According to the govt, these videos do not contribute to the students' development and also divert their attention from their educational goals.
An official notice banning recording of non-educational reels and videos for teachers in the schools and colleges of Himachal Pradesh has been issued by the state government led by Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. The subject of the circular is, ‘Prohibition on creating non-educational videos/reels and unnecessary use of social media in the school campus/institution campus’ and is directed to ‘all the principals of government colleges in Himachal Pradesh and all the deputy directors of higher education Himachal Pradesh’.
‘Activities Merely Contribute Towards Wasting of Valuable Time and Energy’
Blaming the non-educational reels and videos made by teachers for diverting the students' attention, distracting them from their educational goals and wasting their time and energy, the circular is a clear warning for the teachers and staff members of Himachal schools and colleges.
It reads, “It has come to the notice that during school hours, certain teachers and staff members are engaged in creating videos or reels that do not contribute to academic knowledge, sports, co-curricular, extra-curricular activities, or to the holistic development of students any way. Such activities not only divert attention of students from essential educational goals but may also influence them toward unnecessary and potentially harmful usage of social media during their formative age. Such activities merely contribute towards wasting of valuable time and energy.”
Unwanted Usage of Social Media by Teachers and Members of Staff Not Allowed
The circular issued by the Sukhu govt further reads, “In this regard it is directed that no such creation of video / reels & unwanted usage of social media by the teachers & members of staff in the school campus is allowed. Head of institutions are directed to keep a special vigil so as to prevent such activities in the campus. The efforts must be made to motivate and actively engage both students and teachers in meaningful academic performances, personality building, institution building and above all the nation-building activities. The focus should be on channelizing the students' energy into sports, co-curricular, extra-curricular and academic activities so that they become the best human being and great future citizens.”
