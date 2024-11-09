Published 14:49 IST, November 9th 2024
Sukhu Samosa Row: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Holds 'Samosa March' in Shimla
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers organised a 'Samosa' march in Shimla on Saturday amid the ongoing 'samosa' controversy.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Himachal: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha hold 'Samosa march' in Shimla | Image: ANI
14:48 IST, November 9th 2024