  Sukhu Samosa Row: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Holds 'Samosa March' in Shimla

Published 14:49 IST, November 9th 2024

Sukhu Samosa Row: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Holds 'Samosa March' in Shimla

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers organised a 'Samosa' march in Shimla on Saturday amid the ongoing 'samosa' controversy.

Reported by: Asian News International
Himachal: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha hold 'Samosa march' in Shimla
Himachal: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha hold 'Samosa march' in Shimla | Image: ANI
14:48 IST, November 9th 2024