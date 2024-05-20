Advertisement

Summer Vacation: Temperatures between 40 and 47 degrees have been recorded in several locations, including Agra, Kanpur, and Noida. States like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana are under a heatwave alert, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD). In most states, summer break has been announced in consideration of children's health. Noida schools have also closed for summer vacation due to the rising temperatures.

Heatwave In Uttar Pradesh

A month-long holiday in local schools was announced by the Basic Education Department on Saturday due to the intense heat and heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. On June 18, all schools will re-open. Schools will use an online application to send assignments over the summer break in 2024. Government schools are to follow this order. Private schools in the UP will start their summer vacation on May 20–25.

UP Schools Summer Vacation

The Uttar Pradesh Education Department has announced that all primary schools would have summer vacation starting on May 20, 2024, due to the current weather. Let us inform you that the last working day for the majority of private schools in Delhi NCR's Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad was Friday, May 17, 2024 (Schools Closed in UP). In roughly 40 days, all of these schools will now open. Around June 18, some schools will open, while others will open the final week of June or the first week of July.

Delhi School Summer Vacation

Delhi has also been given a heatwave alert. Delhi's government and government-aided schools have announced their summer break dates. The summer break timetable has also been made public by the majority of Delhi's private institutions. We would like to inform you that summer break began on May 11 at all Delhi government and government-aided schools. These educational institutions will be closed till June 30. Nonetheless, on June 28 and 29, teachers must report to work.