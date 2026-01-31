Sunetra Pawar Elected As NCP Legislative Party Leader, To Take Oath As Deputy CM Today

New Delhi: NCP Rajya Sabha MP and Ajit Pawar's widow, Sunetra Pawar, was chosen as the NCP Legislative Party Leader and is set to take the Deputy Chief Minister's post today.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) underwent a historic leadership transition following the tragic death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this week. In a high-level meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, party leaders including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare officially elected Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's widow, as the new NCP Legislative Party Leader.

This move clears the path for her to be sworn in as Maharashtra’s first female Deputy Chief Minister later this evening at Raj Bhavan. To facilitate this transition into the state cabinet, Sunetra Pawar, who currently serves as a Rajya Sabha , will resign her seat in the Upper House. This rapid succession aims to fill the political vacuum left by her late husband and provides a clear leadership structure for the party ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

Why is she known?

Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in the fields of sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. A Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress.

Advertisement

What leaders had said?

Ahead of the meeting, Sunil Tatkare said the party's legislature members are expected to elect Sunetra Pawar as the Legislative Party Leader. In 2010, she founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organization dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities. She has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation.

After the meeting, NCP members will meet the Chief Minister with an official letter for a final decision.

Advertisement

Speaking to the mediapersons here, Tatkare said, “Our legislature party members will meet at 2 pm today. The Group leader (Leader of the Legislative Party) will be elected. We hope that, keeping in mind the sentiments of people, Sunetra Pawar will be elected as the leader. After that, NCP members will meet the CM with an official letter, and then he will make a decision.”

He added that NCP MLAs, MPs, and leaders have collectively made a decision regarding Sunetra Pawar, and more details will be shared after today's legislature party meeting.

"Today, we saw a video showing the meeting, which took place over tea in Baramati during an agriculture exhibition. After this, Ajit Dada held a press conference and said that discussions were held regarding the local body elections. Ajit Dada himself noted the details of that day when the discussion took place and shared it with the journalists. We will speak to you in detail after today's meeting. NCP MLAs, MPs, and leaders have collectively made a decision regarding Sunetra Pawar," he said.

Other leaders welcome decision