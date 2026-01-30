Sunetra Pawar Set To Succeed Husband Ajit Pawar As Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister

Mumbai: After the sudden demise of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar has emerged as a strong contender to succeed him. According to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sources, Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. As per information, the Senior NCP leaders have already discussed her appointment, with sources indicating it's almost certain.

If sources are to be believed, Sunetra Pawar has accepted the proposal to take the oath as the deputy CM. Following her acceptance of the proposal, she is likely to take the oath on Saturday. The sources also hinted that there is speculation about a possible reunion between the two NCP factions, led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar's group.

The NCP has been facing internal strife, with recent electoral setbacks and disagreements between the two factions. However, with Ajit Pawar's passing, there is a renewed push for unity, with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik calling for the factions to come together. "She could work effectively," Mahadik said, referring to Sunetra Pawar's potential as Deputy Chief Minister, citing her experience as a Rajya Sabha member.

The party's senior leaders suggested that Sunetra Pawar's appointment would be a major development in Maharashtra politics, with the NCP looking to consolidate its position in the state government.

Notably, Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, had lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Baramati against Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, but gained statewide visibility. Her entry into politics was facilitated by her husband, Ajit Pawar, who helped her secure a Rajya Sabha seat.

Senior NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, reportedly lasting around 1.5 hours. The meeting was to discuss Sunetra Pawar's appointment and the party's future. According to sources, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar had reached an understanding on merging the party factions, with February 8 tentatively set for a formal announcement. However, Ajit Pawar's tragic death has put these plans on hold.

Sunetra Pawar's Political Background

Born on October 18, 1963, Sunetra Pawar comes from a political family, with her father, Padamsinh Patil, being a state minister and Lok Sabha MP. She is currently serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha, representing Maharashtra for the NCP. Before entering politics, Sunetra focused on social initiatives, particularly environmental conservation and rural development.

She founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI) and serves as chairperson of the Baramati Textile Company, which employs thousands of rural women. Her philanthropic work has earned her recognition, and she is also a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution serving tens of thousands of students.

Sunetra Pawar entered politics in the year 2024, during the Lok Sabha elections, when she contested as the NCP candidate against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule. Although her electoral run was unsuccessful as she lost against Supriya Sule, the election showcased her growing influence in politics. She has been a Rajya Sabha MP since June 2024, focusing on environmental conservation and rural development.