“It smells differently in different places. But its loveliest fragrance is known only when it receives a shower of rain. And then the scent of wet earth rises as though it were giving something beautiful back to the clouds—a blend of all the fragrant things that grow in it.” Ruskin Bond wrote this in Rain in the Mountains: Notes from the Himalayas, literally, but Delhi weather today was no different.

Sunshine after the surprise rain in Delhi-Noida painted the sky with a rainbow.

If God had held a paint brush today, he would have chosen the Delhi evening.

But not all seemed to be enjoying the rain - the little drizzle close to office closing hours ensured traffic chaos, as people decided to rush home early. But for people like us writers, we decided to bring you some images from the Delhi rain, and the sunshine and rainbow that followed. Take a look.