Updated 15 September 2025 at 19:02 IST
Super Rich’s Luxury Car Kills Navjot: The Unanswered Questions From Cover-Up
The victim's family questions as to why the critically injured couple was taken to a far away hospital when several superspeciality hospitals, including AIIMS, were nearby.
New Delhi: After a fatal BMW-motorcycle crash on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday that claimed the life of Senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh and critically injured his wife, the Delhi Police have arrested the accused, Gaganpreet Makkad, 38, who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.
It has now been revealed that there were five persons in the luxury car. The six-year-old daughter of the accused was sitting in the co-pilot seat and four-year-old son, her husband and a domestic help were seated in the rear seat.
During questioning, the accused admitted that she had gone with the victims to the hospital in a van to protect her family. Her husband is still admitted to the hospital with minor injuries. As per the van driver who took the victims to the hospitals, they had reached Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, Delhi, in around 20-25 minutes.
Meanwhile, some of the glaring unanswered questions draw people's attention:
- Why were the victims taken to a hospital that was 19 km away from the accident spot even as several multispeciality hospitals, including AIIMS, were nearby?
- The victims were driven for around half an hour despite repeatedly requesting those in the van for immediate medical attention in the vicinity.
- Why was the injured couple taken in a van, not an ambulance, which would have helped stabilise the deceased who was declared brought dead at the hospital?
- Investigators suspect the car was being driven at a high speed and that Gaganpreet had lost control. Why are powerful, high-speed luxury vehicles allowed on roads without stricter checks, separate lanes or tighter enforcement of speed limits?
- Why is it that reckless driving by the affluent is often dismissed as “accidental” rather than treated as criminal negligence?
- Are law enforcement agencies truly insulated from the social, financial and political clout of the accused in such cases?
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 18:54 IST