Super Rich’s Luxury Car Kills Navjot: The Unanswered Questions From Cover-Up

New Delhi: After a fatal BMW-motorcycle crash on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday that claimed the life of Senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh and critically injured his wife, the Delhi Police have arrested the accused, Gaganpreet Makkad, 38, who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

It has now been revealed that there were five persons in the luxury car. The six-year-old daughter of the accused was sitting in the co-pilot seat and four-year-old son, her husband and a domestic help were seated in the rear seat.

During questioning, the accused admitted that she had gone with the victims to the hospital in a van to protect her family. Her husband is still admitted to the hospital with minor injuries. As per the van driver who took the victims to the hospitals, they had reached Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, Delhi, in around 20-25 minutes.

Meanwhile, some of the glaring unanswered questions draw people's attention: