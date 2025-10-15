Updated 15 October 2025 at 10:53 IST
Supreme Court Allows Temporary Sale Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR Between October 18 And October 21
Reported by: Deepti Verma
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allows temporary sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and October 21. The top court said QR codes of green firecrackers will be uploaded.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 15 October 2025 at 10:51 IST