Updated 15 October 2025 at 10:53 IST

Supreme Court Allows Temporary Sale Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR Between October 18 And October 21

Reported by: Deepti Verma
| Image: Meta AI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allows temporary sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and October 21. The top court said QR codes of green firecrackers will be uploaded.

Published By : Deepti Verma

Published On: 15 October 2025 at 10:51 IST

