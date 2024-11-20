sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Supreme Court Cancels Bail of Three Accused in Ex-Sarpanch Murder Case

Published 16:59 IST, November 20th 2024

Supreme Court Cancels Bail of Three Accused in Ex-Sarpanch Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the Rajasthan High Court's decision to grant bail to three accused in the murder of a former sarpanch in Neemrana.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:59 IST, November 20th 2024