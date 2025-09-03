Updated 3 September 2025 at 02:03 IST
Supreme Court Collegium Suggests 12 Lawyers, 14 Judicial Officers For Allahabad High Court
SC Collegium recommends 26, including senior advocates Garima Prashad and Swarupama Chaturvedi, for Allahabad High Court judgeship. 12 lawyers and 14 judicial officers are named.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Allahabad: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of 12 lawyers and 14 judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad High Court.
In the meeting held on September 1, the Collegium decided to recommend 26 persons, and two of them are senior advocates Garima Prashad and Swarupama Chaturvedi, who practice at the Supreme Court.
Garima Prashad is also the Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh.
Advocates who were recommended for judgeship are Vivek Saran, Adnan Ahmad, Vivek Kumar Singh, Garima Prashad, Sudhanshu Chauhan, Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, Swarupama Chaturvedi, Jai Krishna Upadhyay, Siddharth Nandan, Kunal Ravi Singh, Indrajeet Shukla, and Satya Veer Singh.
The judicial officers who were recommended to be the judges of the High Court are Dr. Ajay Kumar-II, Chawan Prakash, Divesh Chandra Samant, Prashant Mishra-I, Tarun Saxena, Rajeev Bharti, Padam Narain Mishra, Lakshmi Kant Shukla, Jai Prakash Tiwari, Devendra Singh-I, Sanjiv Kumar, Vani Ranjan Agrawal, Achal Sachdev, and Babita Rani.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 3 September 2025 at 02:03 IST