Supreme Court Collegium Suggests 12 Lawyers, 14 Judicial Officers For Allahabad High Court

Allahabad: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of 12 lawyers and 14 judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

In the meeting held on September 1, the Collegium decided to recommend 26 persons, and two of them are senior advocates Garima Prashad and Swarupama Chaturvedi, who practice at the Supreme Court.

Garima Prashad is also the Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh.

Advocates who were recommended for judgeship are Vivek Saran, Adnan Ahmad, Vivek Kumar Singh, Garima Prashad, Sudhanshu Chauhan, Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, Swarupama Chaturvedi, Jai Krishna Upadhyay, Siddharth Nandan, Kunal Ravi Singh, Indrajeet Shukla, and Satya Veer Singh.