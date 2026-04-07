'Equality Cannot Be Taken Away On Grounds of Sex': Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India declared today that the right to equality is a guarantee that cannot be taken away, diluted, or abridged on the grounds of sex.

The ruling comes at a pivotal moment as the nation’s highest court begins hearing a series of high-profile cases, including the Sabarimala review and challenges to the Transgender Persons Amendment Act of 2026, that pit traditional practices and legislative actions against fundamental rights.

A "Non-Negotiable" Mandate

Presiding over a nine-judge Constitution Bench, the Chief Justice emphasised that Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution are not mere placeholders but active guards against discrimination.

The Court noted that any classification based on sex must meet the strictest scrutiny of the law.

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"Biological traits or gender identity cannot be used as a tool for exclusion," the Bench remarked.

“To deny a citizen equal opportunity or access based on sex is to strike at the very soul of the Republic's democratic promise.”