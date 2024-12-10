Supreme Court Flags Justice Yadav’s Controversial UCC Remarks, Seeks Details From Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of reports regarding controversial remarks made by Allahabad High Court Judge, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, during Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s event and has sought further details from the High Court. The event, which took place on Sunday at the High Court premises.

According to a VHP press release, the judge advocated for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “Having different Constitutions for people of different communities and religions in a country is no less than a danger to the nation. When we talk of human uplift, it should rise above religion and should be within the ambit of the Constitution,” the press release quoted him as saying.

In his speech, Justice Yadav also expressed strong opinions about women’s rights and Islamic practices, saying, “You can’t disrespect a woman who has been recognised as a goddess in our Shastra and Vedas. You can’t claim the right to have four wives, perform halala, or practice triple talaq. You say, we have the right to say ‘triple talaq’, and not give maintenance to women.”

NGO Citizens for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) wrote to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, urging the constitution of an in-house inquiry to assess the judge’s conduct, citing judicial impropriety and a violation of the code of conduct for judges.