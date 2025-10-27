‘No Response In 2 Months, India’s Image Hit Abroad’: SC Raps States Over Failure On Stray Dog Menace

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria on Monday summoned Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, except Telangana, West Bengal and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, for failing to file compliance affidavits on stray dog management, warning that “continuous incidents are happening” and India’s image is suffering abroad. Only three compliance affidavits had reached the Court despite notices and a two‑month window, the Bench recorded in its order.​

The present monitoring stems from the Court’s August 22 order that stayed an earlier August 11 directive of a two‑judge bench barring the release of sterilised and vaccinated dogs, which the three‑judge bench said “seems too harsh.” The Court clarified that, in line with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, dogs picked up by authorities must be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back into the very same locality, with exceptions for rabid, suspected‑rabid, and aggressively behaving animals. The scope was expanded pan‑India.​

“Who is appearing for the States? We don’t find any compliance affidavit by any State,” Justice Nath asked at the outset, after Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra noted that matters from several High Courts were also before the Court. “Two months’ time was granted, no response! Continuous incidents are happening. Country is being shown down in other countries. We know, we also read newspapers,” Justice Nath remarked, directing the personal presence of defaulting Chief Secretaries at 10:30 AM next Monday with explanations.​

When the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s counsel said an affidavit had been filed, and Telangana and West Bengal also claimed compliance, the Bench noted the filings were “not on record.” Addressing Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave on the National Capital Territory’s lapse, Justice Nath cautioned, “Chief Secretary to come up with explanation… otherwise cost may be imposed… your officers don’t read newspapers? Everyone has reported this… Once they are aware, they should come forward! ALL CHIEF SECRETARIES TO REMAIN PRESENT!”​

Senior advocates also sought impleadment. Dr A.M. Singhvi, for an animal welfare NGO, said, “We are recognised by Animal Welfare Board and are India’s premier body… these jobs are done very effectively… I am seeking impleadment,” while Senior Advocate Krishnan Venugopal urged the Court to implead the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Union government, flagging gaps in MCD’s affidavit. The Bench responded that it is “slowly monitoring it, to see that the object is achieved,” but declined to entertain impractical suggestions like impleading all RWAs.​

The Court’s legal position remains unchanged: release after treatment in the same area under the ABC Rules, with a carve‑out for rabies and aggressive behaviour, and no obstruction to lawful municipal capture drives. Feeding in public spaces has been restricted except in designated zones, per the August 22 clarification and related directions.​

On the ground, however, the urgency is underscored by fresh attacks. In Warangal’s Shayampet area, a child was severely attacked by a herd of stray dogs over the weekend, prompting outrage at the municipal body from local residents who rushed the victim to treatment. “A child was severely attacked by stray dogs in Shayampet, the centre of Warangal district,” a local handle posted, tagging the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and demanding action. Videos circulating from Warangal show heightened public fear amid calls for stricter enforcement and rapid response.​​

The Bench’s summons now puts direct accountability on State administrations. With personal appearance ordered and compliance affidavits overdue, next week’s hearing will test whether on‑paper ABC implementation can translate to fewer incidents like Shayampet without abandoning the Court’s calibrated balance between animal welfare and human safety.

“What about cruelty to humans?” Justice Mehta asked during the exchange, capturing the tightrope the Court says it is “slowly monitoring” to ensure the intended object is achieved.