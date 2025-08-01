Supreme Court Hears PIL Seeking Ban On Betting Apps

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is currently hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dr. K A Paul, which seeks a nationwide ban on betting apps and stricter regulations for online gaming and fantasy sports.

Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi Reviews PIL against betting platforms. The petition argues that these platforms violate the Public Gambling Act and pose a threat to the lives of millions of Indian youth.

Why Celeb Endorsements Are Controversial ?

Celebrities endorsing these betting apps can easily influence people. Celebrities lend credibility to betting platforms, making them appear socially acceptable.

The PIL cites tragic cases, including suicides linked to betting debts, and claims that over 30 crore Indians are being “illegally trapped”.

Public figures are seen as role models therefore endorsements can normalise risky behavior, and can create a fake sense of belongingness especially among fans and followers.

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the social impact of digital access and noted that betting often thrives under the guise of entertainment, especially during mega events like the IPL.

The Supreme court has issued notice to all states and give them time to reply.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 18, and it could shape the future of online gaming and celebrity endorsements in India.

In a similar case, actor Prakash Raj appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Wednesday after being summoned in connection with the alleged promotion of online betting games.