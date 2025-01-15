Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre On PIL Over Rising Cyber Crimes, Spam Calls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL alleging an "enormous rise" in cyber crimes and "nuisance" of unsolicited calls in the country.

Observing government agencies were doing their bit, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued a notice to the Department of Telecommunications.

"Yes, we understand the problem is there. Let the Centre respond,” the bench said, noting the PIL of one Gowrishankar from Bengaluru.

The plea sought a direction to telecom network operators to implement the calling name presentation service (CNAP).