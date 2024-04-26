Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed multiple pleas seeking 100% cross-verification of votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). The court underlined that blindly distrusting any aspect of the electoral system could fuel unnecessary scepticism. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta jointly delivered the verdicts, dismissing all petitions related to this issue, including those advocating for a return to ballot papers in elections.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) consist of three main components: the ballot unit, the control unit, and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Each unit contains microcontrollers with programmed memory from the manufacturer. Presently, VVPATs are deployed in five booths per assembly constituency to enhance transparency in the electoral process.

EVM VVPAT Case: Supreme Court's 2 Main Directives

Justice Khanna issued a directive to the Election Commission of India, instructing them to seal and securely store the units responsible for loading symbols onto electronic voting machines (EVMs) in strong rooms for a period of 45 days after the symbols have been loaded.

The Supreme Court granted permission for engineers from Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) manufacturers to verify the microcontrollers of the machines upon the request of candidates who secured second and third place in the elections. The court stipulated that such requests for microcontroller verification could be made within seven days of result declaration, after payment of fees.

Candidates have Option to seek Verification of EVM Programmes

Following the SC's verdict, candidates who secure the second and third positions in election results can now request the verification of burnt memory semiconductors in 5% of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) per assembly segment within a Parliamentary constituency. This written request must be submitted within seven days of result declaration. Upon receiving the request, a team of engineers from the EVM manufacturer will carry out the verification process. Candidates need to identify the specific EVMs by providing their serial numbers, and they and their representatives are entitled to be present during the verification. Following verification, the district electoral officer will issue a notification regarding the authenticity of the burnt memory. The candidate making the request is responsible for covering the expenses associated with the verification process, as determined by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

