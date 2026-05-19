Supreme Court Mandates Strict Relocation And Fencing Policy Over Stray Dog Menace
The apex court ordered the immediate rounding up, sterilisation, and permanent relocation of stray dogs from key public areas, effectively modifying long-standing guidelines mandating the return of animals to their original territories.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has issued directives to manage the country’s growing stray dog population. This was prompted by an alarming spike in dog-bite incidents and rabies-related fatalities, particularly among infants and the elderly.
The apex court ordered the immediate rounding up, sterilisation, and permanent relocation of stray dogs from key public areas, effectively modifying long-standing guidelines mandating the return of animals to their original territories.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.