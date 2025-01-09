Published 21:06 IST, January 9th 2025
Supreme Court Of India Dismisses Same-Sex Marriage Review Petition
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed the same-sex marriage review petition. Earlier, a five-judge Constitution Bench had held in October 2023 that there is no unqualified right to marriage and same-sex couples cannot claim that as a fundamental right.
