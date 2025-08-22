Biggest Blow to Stray Dog Lovers: Supreme Court Bans Public Feeding, Orders Return of Strays After Sterilisation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday modified its earlier directive regarding stray dogs. In the new decision, SC said that stray dogs must be picked up by local authorities, sterilised (so they cannot reproduce), vaccinated, and then released back into the same area. However, dogs that have rabies or behave aggressively will not be released and will be kept in shelters.

Stray Dogs to Be Released Post-Sterilisation

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria overturned the earlier August 11 order that had directed the permanent relocation of stray dogs from public spaces to shelters. The revised order now mandates that municipal authorities must pick up stray dogs, sterilise and immunise them, and then release them back into the same locality.

However, dogs suffering from rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released and will be kept in separate shelters after necessary treatment.

No More Feeding Dogs in Public

The Supreme Court has clearly stated that feeding stray dogs in public spaces is now banned across the country. Instead, municipal authorities are directed to set up dedicated feeding zones where animal lovers and NGOs can feed stray dogs under supervision.

Violators of this rule those found feeding dogs outside the designated areas may face strict legal action.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Court has also warned against any interference with the actions of civic authorities. Individuals or organisations obstructing the pick-up or sterilisation process could face fines ranging from ₹25,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

National Policy in the Works

In a move to address the issue on a national scale, the apex court has issued notices to all States and Union Territories, seeking their response on framing a comprehensive national policy for managing stray dogs.

The Court has also directed that all pending cases related to stray dogs in High Courts across the country be transferred to the Supreme Court for uniform adjudication.

Why the Court Intervened?

The case originated suo motu on July 28, following media reports highlighting rising cases of stray dog bites, particularly among children, in the Delhi-NCR region. The initial August 11 order sparked widespread protests and backlash from animal rights groups and dog lovers across the country.

Recognising the public concern, the Chief Justice reassigned the matter to a new bench, which has now modified the earlier controversial decision.

Stray dogs will not be permanently relocated, unless they are aggressive or infected with rabies.

Public feeding of dogs is strictly prohibited.

Designated feeding zones will be created by municipal authorities.