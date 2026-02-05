Supreme Court Orders West Bengal Government To Pay DA Of State Employees By March

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted major relief to nearly 20 lakh West Bengal government staff on Thursday, by ordering the Mamata Banerjee government to pay the dearness allowances (DA) to its employees in accordance with the West Bengal Services (Revision of Pay and Allowances) Rules, 2008.

According to reports, the Court directed that DA arrears for the period from 2008 to 2019 must be paid. The court also said that, in terms of the earlier interim order, at least 25 per cent of the outstanding amount must be released by March 6.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra delivered the verdict. “To receive dearness allowance is a legally enforceable right that has accrued in favour of the respondents-employees of the state of West Bengal. Given its incorporation in RoPA Rules, the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) is the standard to be followed by the appellant- state of West Bengal for the determination of ‘existing emoluments’," Justice Sanjay Koral said.

According to the verdict, a compliance report has to be submitted before the apex court by April 15, as a regulatory measure to check if the orders have been executed smoothly.

“Dearness allowance is designed to neutralise the impact of inflation. When the cost of essential goods increases, salaries that do not account for the same and remain in a bygone era, often fail to meet the basic needs, leading to a decline in living standards," Justice Koral said. “Put differently, dearness allowance is not an additional benefit but a means to maintain a minimum standard of living,” he added.

The court also instructed the formation of a committee to settle the outstanding DA of state government employees after discussing it with the state government. The committee will be led by Justice (Retd) Indu Malhotra and include Justices (Retd) Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Gautam Bhaduri, and either the Comptroller and Auditor General of India or any other senior-most official in consultation with the state government to calculate the dues and ensure the clearnances are settled within the stipulated time period. The committee's recommendations will be submitted by March 6, and the first instalment of the remainder has to be released by March 31.