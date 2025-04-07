Supreme Court Plea Seeks Action Against Raj Thackeray, Derecognition Of MNS For Violent Campaign Against Hindi Speakers

New Delhi: A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking action against Raj Thackeray and his party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly delivering hate speech against outsiders and hindi speakers in Mumbai for refusing to speak Marathi. The plea, filed by Sunil Shukla, National President of the Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena, mentioned repeated instances of hate speech, targeted violence, and serious threats to life and liberty of the North Indian community in Maharashtra.

The plea specifically stressed on an inflammatory speech delivered by Thackeray during a Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, citing a TV news telecast. In the speech, Thackeray allegedly encouraged attacks on non-Marathi speakers working in public-facing roles such as malls and banks. He stated, "In our Mumbai, they tell us that they cannot speak Marathi… they will get a slap on the face. Don’t tell me about the country and all. Every state has its language and it must be respected. In Mumbai, Marathi should be respected". Following the speech, incidents of physical violence were reported in areas like Powai and Versova.

Sunil Shukla has also claimed to have personally received over 100 anonymous death threats and a Twitter post calling for his murder.

MNS Affiliates Barge Into Petitioner's Office

According to the petitioner, the situation escalated when around 30 persons affiliated with MNS barged into the office of the petitioner's political party and attempted to ransack the same. Despite multiple written complaints to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, senior police officials, and the Election Commission of India, Shukla alleged that no FIRs have been filed and no protection has been granted to him or his party members.

In his petition, Shukla prayed for direct immediate police protection for him and his family, registration of FIRs and criminal investigation into the matter, direct the Election Commission of India to consider derecognizing the MNS, appoint an independent agency or an SIT for an impartial probe and restrain Thackeray from making further provocative and insightful public statements.

The plea, filed through advocate Sriram Parakkat, raised questions about the role of hate speech in inciting violence and the responsibility of authorities to protect citizens.