×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Supreme Court Refuses To Put On Hold Appointment Of Election Commissioners

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to put on hold the appointment of two Election Commissioners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
newly-appointed ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu
The two newly-appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to put on hold the appointment of two Election Commissioners- Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu- whose names were finalised yesterday. The court has listed the matter for hearing on March 21. Meanwhile, the apex court also allowed petitioners to file applications regarding the latest development of the appointment of two new Election Commissioners under a 2023 law and says it will examine it on March 21. 

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea of an NGO challenging the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from a panel meant for selecting the CEC and election commissioners on the grounds that the poll panel should be insulated from “political” and “executive interference” to maintain a healthy democracy.

Advertisement

The NGO had challenged the validity and sought a stay on the operation of Section 7 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023 which excludes the CJI from the panel meant to select the CEC and ECs.

Advertisement

The NGO had moved to the top court after Election Commissioner Arun Goel put in his papers recently. “Direct the Union of India to appoint the vacant positions of Election Commissioners till the pendency of the writ petition, in accordance with the Selection Committee laid down by this Hon’ble Court in Anoop Baranwal v. Union of India (Supra) in 2023. Democracy is a facet of the basic structure of the Constitution and in order to ensure free and fair elections and to maintain healthy democracy in our country, the Election Commission should be insulated from political and/or executive interference,” the plea, filed in the disposed of PIL, said.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a few seconds ago
Samantha Mewis

New owners of San Diego

a few seconds ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

3 minutes ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

3 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

5 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

5 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

6 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

7 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

8 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

8 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

9 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

10 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

11 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

12 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo