Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Stay WAQF Act, Also Rejects Plea To Bar Non-Muslims | Top Highlights

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay the entire WAQF (Amendment) Act 2025 and capped the inclusion of non-Muslims to the WAQF Board at four. The Supreme Court rejected the petitioners' plea to bar inclusion of any non-Muslim to the board. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih held that most of the provisions of the new law do not require judicial interference at this interim stage. The Central government was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while the petitioners were represented by Kapil Sibal and others. The petitioners had contested the non-recognition of the WAQFs which were not registered. The Supreme Court, however, maintained that the non-registered WAQFs will not be treated as WAQFs, thereby upholding Centre's stand.