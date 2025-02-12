Supreme Court Slams Freebies, Says People Not Willing to Work

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the practice of offering freebies before elections, stating that such measures are discouraging people from working. The court said that many individuals are receiving free rations and financial assistance without any labour which is leading to a decline in productivity.

People Not Willing to Work Because of Freebies: SC

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih made these observations while hearing a case about the right to shelter for homeless persons in urban areas. Justice Gavai stated, “Unfortunately, because of these freebies, people are not willing to work. They are getting free rations and money without doing any work.”

The court further questioned whether providing continuous handouts was the right approach, suggesting instead that people should be integrated into the mainstream workforce and contribute to the nation.

"We quite appreciate your concern for them, but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation?" the bench asked.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, informed the court that the government was in the process of finalising an urban poverty alleviation mission. He said the initiative would address multiple concerns, including providing shelter to urban homeless populations.

The court then asked the Attorney General to confirm the timeline for implementing the mission and sought an update on the matter. The bench has scheduled the next hearing for six weeks later, awaiting further details from the Centre.