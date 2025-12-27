Updated 27 December 2025 at 22:04 IST
BREAKING | Supreme Court to Hear CBI Plea Against Suspension of Kuldeep Sengar’s Life Sentence on Dec 29
The Supreme Court will hear on December 29 the CBI’s appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order that suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 29th, challenging the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The matter will be taken up by a three-judge vacation bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
