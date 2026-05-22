Supreme Court to Revisit UAPA Bail Rules in Umar Khalid Case, Refers Matter to Larger Bench
The Supreme Court has referred Umar Khalid’s plea to a larger bench to reconsider bail standards under the UAPA, citing conflicting rulings in recent terror-related cases.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday agreed to re-examine the legal principles governing bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) while hearing the case of Umar Khalid. Observing inconsistencies in recent judicial decisions related to terror cases, the apex court referred the matter to a larger bench for authoritative clarification.
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The move comes amid growing debate over differing Supreme Court rulings on granting bail in cases registered under the stringent anti-terror law. The larger bench is expected to address the conflicting interpretations that have emerged in recent judgments and lay down a clearer legal framework for future UAPA bail cases.
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