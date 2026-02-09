Updated 9 February 2026 at 17:03 IST
Supreme Court Warns Against "Politicising" Voter List Row; West Bengal Deputes 8,500 Officers to Join SIR Exercise
The Supreme Court has cautioned against politicising the voter list revision in West Bengal while directing the state to depute 8,500 officers to assist the Election Commission in completing the Special Intensive Revision before the February 14 deadline. Concerns remain over software-driven discrepancies that flagged nearly 1.36 crore voters, raising fears of mass exclusion ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a series of interim directions to streamline the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, cautioning against politicisation while addressing manpower and security concerns.
Interim Directions to Streamline SIR
A Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria, directed that state government officials can be appointed as micro-observers to assist the Election Commission of India (ECI). This marks a significant shift, as the ECI had earlier deployed observers from outside the state citing manpower shortages.
The Court also ordered that the 8,555 officers deputed by the West Bengal government report to District Collectors immediately to ensure progress before the February 14 deadline for final publication of the rolls.
Show Cause Notice to DGP
In a strong move, the Supreme Court issued a show cause notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP), directing him to file a personal affidavit on allegations that the SIR process was crippled by threats, violence, and intimidation, as flagged by the ECI. The Bench stressed that constitutional processes must be safeguarded from disruption.
Concerns Over Voter Flags
The Court also examined the controversial “logical discrepancy” list generated by software, which flagged nearly 1.36 crore voters, about 20% of the electorate. Senior Advocate Shyam Divan warned that minor spelling variations, middle name mismatches, and unrealistic family size assumptions were leading to mass exclusions. Justice Bagchi criticised the software’s inability to account for social realities such as early marriages.
Allegations of Violence and Anonymous Objections
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta alleged that the ECI was being threatened and that violence was being instigated by political leaders. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee countered, claiming that anonymous individuals were filing thousands of objections, disproportionately affecting minority constituencies.
What Lies Ahead
With the final electoral roll due on February 14, the next few days are critical. The Supreme Court has asked the ECI to scrutinise the newly deputed officers and report back on their suitability. The Bench made clear that while it will remove hurdles, it will not allow the process to be derailed.
