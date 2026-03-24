The Right To Ride: Supreme Court Calls For Dedicated 'Disabled-Friendly' Upgrades In Transport Apps

The Right To Ride: Supreme Court Pushes Dedicated 'Disabled-Friendly' Upgrades In Transport Apps | Image: X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has emphasised that app-based cab services are now an essential part of public transport and must evolve to accommodate persons with disabilities (PwDs).

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta suggested that ride-hailing platforms should introduce dedicated options for modified, wheelchair-friendly vehicles to bridge the gap in first and last-mile connectivity.

CNG Cylinders and Storage Gaps

The observations came during the hearing of a plea filed by Shivjeet Singh Raghaw, who highlighted the practical nightmares faced by wheelchair users in urban centres.

A primary hurdle identified was the prevalence of CNG-fitted cabs.

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While environmentally friendly, the large CNG cylinders occupy nearly all available boot space, leaving no room for a wheelchair or other assistive devices.

This often forces disabled commuters to rely on expensive private modifications or remain stranded.

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The Court’s Vision for Digital Inclusion

The Supreme Court proposed a two-point approach for tech-driven transport aggregators:

1. Apps should feature a specific category or toggle to book cabs that are verified as wheelchair-accessible.

2. The court suggested using external carriers or internal modifications to ensure that even CNG-fitted vehicles can carry assistive equipment.

3. The Bench noted that in large metros, where cabs are everywhere, excluding a section of the population due to vehicle design is a failure of public service.

4. They urged the government and aggregators to find means to implement universal design standards, similar to those seen in many European cities.

Next Steps and Government Response

The Union government informed the court that a committee is already examining broader accessibility issues in public transport.

The Supreme Court has now sought the assistance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to navigate the regulatory framework needed to make these suggestions a reality.