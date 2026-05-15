Supreme Court Goes Hybrid With Mandatory Virtual Sessions on Mondays and Fridays to Combat Energy Crisis



The decision comes in the wake of a public appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged citizens and institutions to revive pandemic-era conservation measures—such as working from home and reducing travel—to shield the national economy from rising global crude prices. For the remainder of the week, from Tuesday to Thursday, the Court will operate in a hybrid mode, allowing lawyers and litigants the choice between physical and virtual appearances.

The administrative arrangement extends beyond the courtroom. In a circular issued on Friday (May 15th, 2026), Secretary General Bharat Parashar confirmed that Supreme Court judges have "unanimously resolved" to begin car-pooling to optimize fuel use.

Additionally, up to 50% of the staff in each Registry branch have been permitted to work from home for two days a week, provided that court operations remain uninterrupted.

The move comes as the government moves to buffer the economy against the fallout of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has severely disrupted global supply chains. By adopting these measures, the Supreme Court aims to lead by example, reducing the daily logistical burden on the capital’s resources while maintaining the essential functions of the judiciary.