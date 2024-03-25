Advertisement

Congress politician and former journalist Supriya Shrinate has given a poor excuse after her ‘disgusting’ comment on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut contesting polls from Mandi. The Congress leader said that the post was made by “someone who has access” to her social media accounts. Kangana Ranaut is the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from her hometown Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Shrinate's Instagram had a sleazy picture of Kangana Ranaut with an objectionable comment made on the actress and her election constituency, a post which was taken down.

Supriya Shrinate's comment had several reactions on the Internet, and Kangana Ranaut has also responded to it. Kangana said on X, “Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity… 🙏 .”

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also made a remark, while retweeting Supriya's post and asking whether Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will now sack her. The BJP spokesperson also asked, “Where is the ”Hathras" lobby now?"

Shehzad Poonawalla said on X as a reaction to Supriya Shrinate's post on Kangana Ranaut: "This is beyond disgusting. The comments by @SupriyaShrinate on @KanganaTeam are despicable ! Should be immediately sacked..Will @priyankagandhi speak up? Will Kharge ji sack her! Where is the “Hathras” lobby now? First they justified Sandeshkhali, then Lal Singh getting a ticket from Congress and now this.”

Upon realising her folly, Supriya Shrinate has come out with a poor excuse for her remark on Kangana Ranaut. “Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter (@Supriyaparody) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported.”

