Supriya Sule Asks Maharashtra Government To Provide Security To Rohit Pawar As Queries About Ajit Pawar's Death Remain Unresolved

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) working president Supriya Sule called on the Maharashtra government on Thursday to provide security to party MLA Rohit Pawar, citing that he has been raising several questions since the air crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month.

Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash in Baramati town of Pune district on January 28, triggering widespread mourning across the state.

Taking to social media platform X, Sule said, "Dear Ajitdada’s tragic death in the accident has sent a shockwave across the entire state of Maharashtra. Numerous doubts and suspicions are being expressed on social media. Public sentiment is extremely intense, and people are still in a state of deep grief."

Sule also pointed out that Rohit Pawar has been presenting "several points, facts, and questions in a very well-researched and thoughtful manner" following the shocking and sudden death of Ajit Pawar.

Advertisement

"The people must receive answers to these. If the authorities delay in providing these answers, the unease will only grow further. To prevent this from escalating, it is absolutely essential that the truth of this incident comes out before the public in a completely transparent manner," she added.

In the light of the situation, Sule further said, "It is extremely important that he (Rohit Pawar) receives security, and the entire responsibility for his safety must be borne by the state government." Putting forth her demand to the Maharashtra government, she highlighted that raising questions against the system is a constitutional right of every citizen. "Rohit is placing before the system the doubts and questions that are in the minds of the people," she added.

Advertisement

Rohit Pawar is a two-term MLA and the nephew of Ms. Sule and late Ajit Pawar. He had recently held two press conferences where he flagged what he described as unanswered questions related to the crash. He has also sought an indepth investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal accident and demanded accountability from authorities overseeing civil aviation for the same.