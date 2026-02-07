Surajkund Fairground Horror: Cop Killed, Over 15 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses

Faridabad: In a terrifying incident, a police inspector was killed and several others were injured when the Tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund International Fair in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday. According to reports, the swing, a popular attraction at the fair, suddenly broke, sending multiple visitors tumbling to the ground. The deceased police inspector, identified as Jagdish Prasad, suffered serious injuries after he rushed to the scene to rescue the injured. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to reports, over 15 other people were also injured in the incident, prompting the district administration to initiate rescue operation at the site. As per reports, the district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, the Managing Director of Tourism, and senior police officers, reached the spot soon after the incident. The area has been barricaded to prevent further mishaps, and administrative officials present at the site, taking further action based on the situation.

According to sources, the swing looked weak even before the accident, but no one anticipated such a disaster. “It was like a nightmare……I heard a loud noise and saw the swing falling. People were trapped underneath, and it was horrible,” a local vendor said.

Sources claimed that the incident occurred amidst strong winds, which had reportedly caused a gate at the food court to fall earlier. The fair, which started on January 31, was expected to run until February 15, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country and abroad.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised fear among the citizens and visitors to the fair regarding the safety measures, with questions being asked about the maintenance and inspection of the rides. The district administration has promised a thorough investigation into the incident.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, and their condition is reported to be stable. "The injured are receiving the best possible care, and we're hopeful for their quick recovery," said a hospital spokesperson.

