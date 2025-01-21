Surat Businessman Creates 4.30-Carat Diamond Replica Of Donald Trump As Special Gift

Surat: A Surat-based diamond businessman has created a dazzling 4.30-carat lab-grown diamond replica of newly-elected US President Donald Trump. Reports suggested that the unique creation, made by five skilled jewellers, was crafted as a special gift for Trump as he was sworn in for his second term as the 47th President of the United States.

According to the information, the diamond replica, which took 60 days to complete, shows Surat’s reputation as a global hub for diamond cutting and polishing. However, this time, Surat is making headlines not just for natural diamonds, but for its innovative work with lab-grown diamonds.

Smit Patel, the businessman behind this extraordinary gift, explained how the project came to life. “Our Surat artisans have crafted a unique lab-grown diamond featuring a replica of Donald Trump. Unlike natural diamonds, which are mined, lab-grown diamonds are cultivated in a lab under high pressure,” Patel said.

Despite being lab-grown, the diamond’s value and quality are the same as natural diamonds, with expert gemologists meticulously cutting and polishing it to perfection. The 4.30-carat diamond is graded D for colour, which means it has excellent clarity and brilliance.

Collaborative Effort

The creation of this diamond replica involved the combined effort of five skilled gemologists, who dedicated two months to the project. For 40 days, they worked on preparing the raw material before focusing on crafting the intricate design of Trump’s likeness within the diamond. The precision required to capture Trump’s features was impressive, and the end result is a captivating piece that shines brilliantly under any light.

“This is a one-of-a-kind creation,” Patel added, noting that the same Surat-based company had previously created a green diamond which was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wife of former US President Joe Biden.

Special Gift For Trump