Surat Horror: Businessman Kills Wife, Son, Attacks Parents Before Attempting Suicide

Surat: A shocking incident occurred in Gujarat’s Surat, on Friday, where a 34-year-old man stabbed his wife and son to death and attacked his parents too before attempting to kill himself with a knife. The incident has sent a shock wave across Surat city. On information, the Surat police rushed to the spot and shifted all the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the wife of the businessman and his son were declared dead.

The police have identified the deceased as Smit Jivani and her four-year-old son, Chahat. According to the police, the incident was a result of a domestic issue. The accused businessman has been identified as Smit Jivani, whose uncle had recently passed away. As per the police, Jivani was reportedly mentally disturbed since his uncle’s family had severed ties with his family, asking them not to visit their house.

Jivani, His Parents Are Undergoing Treatment

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, Jivani attacked his wife, Hiral (30), and their four-year-old son, at their residence located in the Sarthana area of Surat. After attacking wife and son, he also stabbed his mother, Vilasben, and father, Labhubhai. Later, he attempted suicide with the same knife.

All the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, where Hiral and Chahat succumbed to their injuries, while Jivani and his parents were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The police are investigating the matter and have found that Jivani was under mental stress due to the family dispute. Deputy Superintendent of Police Vipul Patel said, "A thorough probe will be conducted to determine the exact reason behind the incident."

The police official said, "After attacking his family members with a knife, Jivani tried to end his own life by slitting his neck. While Hiral and Chahat died in the attack, Jivani and his parents were injured and the three of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital here."