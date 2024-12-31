Published 23:33 IST, December 31st 2024
BREAKING: Four Workers Killed After Fire At Steel Plant In Surat
At least 4 workers have died after a fire at a steel plant in Gujarat’s Surat.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Surat: At least 4 workers have died after a fire at a steel plant in Gujarat’s Surat.
Updated 23:33 IST, December 31st 2024