Surprise Rain Hits Delhi-NCR Amid Chilling Cold Wave Conditions; Temperature To Dip Further

New Delhi: Amid cold wave conditions, residents in Delhi-NCR woke up to unexpected rain early on Friday (January 9, 2025).

The city, reeling under a spell of dense fog and biting cold saw light intermittent rainfall.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall/drizzle is likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chauk, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Noida) during next 2 hours.

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor'

Thick blanket of smog continues to envelop the city on Thursday as well where air quality remained in the 'poor' category across several parts of Delhi, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB readings, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 277, placing it in the 'poor' category.

However, according to CPCB data, several areas in the city witnessed a decline in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 324, slipping into the 'very poor' category. Other areas, including Chandini Chowk (320), Jahangirpuri (327), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (306), and Nehru Nagar (343), also recorded a drop in air quality.

Maximum temperatures in areas such as Palam and Lodi Road have been recorded within a narrow range of 13°C to 16°C. It marks the onset of a winter spell as it is the first day of such conditions.

IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that these cold-day conditions are likely to persist through tomorrow, indicating no immediate relief for residents.

According to IMD, a 'cold day' is defined as a day when the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the seasonal norm, it is classified as a severe cold day.

Dense fog, cold day conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Maximum temperatures across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh remained significantly below normal yesterdy, while dense fog and cold day conditions prevailed in several districts, as per the latest report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

According to IMD's district-wise weather warnings, dense to very dense fog conditions were observed at isolated places across Punjab and Haryana on January 8, with cold wave/cold day conditions affecting parts of both states. Similar conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, with varying warning levels ranging from Be Updated to Be Prepared in several districts.

IMD Chandigarh has advised residents to remain cautious during morning and night hours due to reduced visibility and prevailing cold conditions.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

As the cold wave tightens its grip across North India, fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu delighted tourists, who had flocked to the picturesque place earlier this week.