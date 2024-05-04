Advertisement

Birthdays are always an occasion to celebrate, marking another year of growth, memories, and love. For many, planning the perfect birthday surprise is a cherished tradition, but what happens when distance separates loved ones? In a heartwarming viral video, one man took the concept of birthday surprises to a whole new level by travelling across continents to surprise his girlfriend on her special day.

The video, which quickly gained traction on Instagram, captures the journey of a man travelling from Canada to India to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday. As the footage unfolds, viewers witness the anticipation building as he makes his way to her home, bouquet of flowers in hand.

Advertisement

Arriving in India in the early morning hours, the man heads straight to his girlfriend's residence, where he is met with the challenge of waking her from sleep. Undeterred, he presents her with the bouquet, and her reaction is nothing short of pure joy and surprise. The tender moment is captured on camera, showcasing the depth of their connection and the power of love to transcend distance.

Check out the post:

The video, posted on the Instagram account @ti_and_ka, quickly garnered attention, with users commending the man's dedication and thoughtfulness.

In the caption, he wrote, “Surprise visit to India 🇮🇳✨

Advertisement

.

.

Advertisement

The most hardest part was not coming from Canada but to find flowers for her at 5 am & also to wake her up🥲

.

Advertisement

But finally so happy to be re-united again after 6 months.”

People’s reactions to the post:

Since its posting, the video has amassed thousands of views and likes, with users flooding the comments section with praise and admiration. "Full marks for the efforts," one user commented, acknowledging the lengths the man went to for his girlfriend's happiness. Another user expressed a sentiment shared by many, writing, "Ek aisa banda toh mai bhi deserve krti hu." Another user said, “Wow, the way you manage to bring flowers at 4 am.”