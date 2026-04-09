Suspect Detained at Army Installation in Jammu; Pakistani Contacts Found on Phone

Srinagar: Indian Army troops detained a suspect during a routine security check at a key installation in Jammu after Pakistani mobile numbers were found on his phone. The suspect was working as a school van driver and was issued security clearance pass by the authorities.

Officials said that individual, identified as Touseef, was working as a school van driver inside the Army Public School premises and had authorised access to the high-security zone. "He was intercepted at the B Gate when he was entering the installation during a routine mobile check. Touseef had three Pakistani numbers were found saved in his phone under the names “Chacha Gujjra,” “Ahmiii,” and “Ali bhi", officials said.

Touseef possessed a valid entry card that allowed him access to the Army installation due to his role as a school driver. "His presence and communications are now under scrutiny. The suspect,a local resident, is currently being questioned by security and intelligence agencies to ascertain the nature of his contacts and any possible links. Further investigation is underway," officials said.