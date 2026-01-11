Updated 11 January 2026 at 20:42 IST
Poonch, Rajouri And Reasi On Alert After Suspected Drone Activity Along LoC
Suspected drone activity has been reported along the line of control (LoC) in Poonch. Security forces are now working to trace the path of the drone.
Poonch: Suspected drone activity has been reported in multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, raising alarm along the Line of Control (LoC). According to reports, drones were spotted hovering close to the LoC in the Mankote sector, lingering for several minutes, sending security forces on high alert. This was followed by a string of drone sightings, with similar reports emerging from Dharamsal village in Rajouri, Bharakh village in Reasi and Ramgarh sector of Samba districts of Jammu.
The security agencies have been put on alert, and a search operation has been launched to trace the drone's path and identify its origin. The drone sightings come amid heightened tensions along the LoC.
This is a developing story.
