Poonch, Rajouri And Reasi On Alert After Suspected Drone Activity Along LoC

Poonch: Suspected drone activity has been reported in multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, raising alarm along the Line of Control (LoC). According to reports, drones were spotted hovering close to the LoC in the Mankote sector, lingering for several minutes, sending security forces on high alert. This was followed by a string of drone sightings, with similar reports emerging from Dharamsal village in Rajouri, Bharakh village in Reasi and Ramgarh sector of Samba districts of Jammu.