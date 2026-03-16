Suspected Gas Leak Kills Toddler In Delhi's Mayur Vihar, DDMA And FSL Investigate Incident

New Delhi: A heart-wrenching incident surfaced in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area, where a 2.5-year-old girl succumbed to a suspected gas leakage at her residence. The incident occurred on Sunday at Ashirwad Apartment in the Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area, leaving the family shaken. The police stated that the deceased's elder sister also felt unconscious and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the Delhi Police, the victim, identified as Sanna Khatun, was playing with her elder sister, a 7.5-year-old Rafia Khatun, when they both fell unconscious due to the suspected gas leak. The victim's mother, who was present at the spot, immediately rushed them to Metro Hospital in Noida's Sector-11, where Sanna was declared dead. On the other hand, Rafia was found stable and safe.

The police official stated that the police received a PCR call at 2.19 pm regarding the incident. The Crime Team and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team inspected the premises but found no immediate signs of foul play.

A senior official of the Delhi Police stated, “A PCR call was received around 2.19 pm regarding a suspected chemical smell from a flat where two children had reportedly fallen unconscious in the presence of their mother. Both children were rushed to Metro Hospital in Sector-11, Noida. Doctors declared Sanna Khatun (2.5) brought dead, while her sister Rafia Khatun (7.5) was found stable and safe. Police teams reached the hospital and the spot soon after receiving the information. The crime team and DDMA team inspected the premises but did not find any immediate signs of foul play. A chemical expert from FSL Rohini has been called to examine the premises for any possible chemical substance leakage. Inquest proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.”

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A chemical expert from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, was called to examine the premises for any possible chemical substance leakage. "There was a lot of smell due to gas inside the house, and both my daughters fell unconscious and fainted," said Rahid, the father of the deceased child. He added that the investigation revealed a leakage in the gas near the regulator.

The mother of the deceased child recalled the tragic moment, "She was playing here in the room with my elder daughter. Suddenly, they fell, and there was a foul smell after that. We took both of them out of the room. We went to the hospital. She was 2.5 years old."

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The police have initiated inquest proceedings, and further investigation is underway. The Delhi Police asserted, "The Crime Team and DDMA team inspected the premises but did not find any immediate signs of foul play. A chemical expert from FSL Rohini has been called to examine the premises for any possible chemical substance leakage."