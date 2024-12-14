Suspected Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Manipur's Thoubal

Imphal: A suspected militant was killed and six members of his gang were arrested following a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces tried to intercept a car in Salungpham but, instead of stopping, those inside it opened fire, they said.

This led to a brief exchange of fire, following which seven people who were in the car were apprehended, they added.

One of them had a bullet wound and was taken to a private hospital in Imphal where he died. The six others were sent to the Lilong police station.

The deceased was identified as Laishram Prem (18).

The militants belonged to the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), police said.

An INSAS rifle, an SLR, a .303 rifle and an Amogh carbine were recovered from them along with 137 rounds of ammunition. These weapons were robbed from police armouries, they said.

Prem was reported missing by his family in August. He had joined PREPAK and was staying in Kakching Khunou.

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered outside the Thoubal police station to demonstrate over the killing of Prem. They claimed that he was a village volunteer.