Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted In J&K's Samba, Security Forces On High Alert

Samba: Suspected drones were spotted hovering in the Ramgarh sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba at around 7.40 pm this evening. The drone, believed to be of Pakistani origin, was seen lingering in Indian territory for a couple of minutes, leading to heightened alertness along the border.

The incident comes days after multiple drone sightings in recent days, with several attempts made by Pakistan to smuggle arms and narcotics into Indian territory. According to reports, the Indian Army has activated its anti-drone system, and security forces are on high alert, intensifying patrols and surveillance in the affected areas.

According to sources, the drone was first spotted in the Ramgarh sector, prompting the Border Security Force (BSF) to launch a thorough search operation. "The drone was hovering over Indian territory for a couple of minutes before disappearing into the night sky," said a senior security official. The area has been cordoned off, and security forces are searching to ascertain the drone's origin and purpose.

The officials stated that the incident occurred amid heightened tensions along the Indo-Pak border.

The latest drone sighting was another incident in a series of drone sightings along the LoC, with multiple incidents reported in recent weeks. In January alone, there have been at least 6 to 7 drone sightings in Jammu and Kashmir, with several attempts made to smuggle arms and narcotics into Indian territory.

Further details regarding the drone spotting are awaited.