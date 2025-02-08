Published 16:28 IST, February 8th 2025
Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Indian Army on Rajouri LoC; Army Retaliates
According to sources in the Indian Army, a few rounds were fired at the Indian Army personnel, who responded with retaliatory fire.
Suspected terrorists opened fire on Indian Army troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri district. The incident took place in the forward area of Line of Control today afternoon and is believed to have been done by suspected terrorists from across the border.
According to sources in the Indian Army, a few rounds were fired at the Indian Army personnel, who responded with retaliatory fire on the location from where the fire came. Forces are now conducting searches in the area where the incident has been reported.
Sources said that a patrolling party of the Indian Army was fired upon by suspected terrorists from across the border at around 2 PM this afternoon near Baratgala in the Keri sector of Rajouri. "No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident while searches are underway in the area," sources added.
