Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Indian Army on Rajouri LoC; Army Retaliates

Suspected terrorists opened fire on Indian Army troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri district. The incident took place in the forward area of Line of Control today afternoon and is believed to have been done by suspected terrorists from across the border.

According to sources in the Indian Army, a few rounds were fired at the Indian Army personnel, who responded with retaliatory fire on the location from where the fire came. Forces are now conducting searches in the area where the incident has been reported.