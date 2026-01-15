‘Suspend Bengal DGP’: ED Moves Supreme Court, Urges Action Amid I-PAC Raid Row

New Delhi: In a major escalation of its standoff with the West Bengal government, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking the suspension of West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, urging the top court to take action against him for allegedly obstructing the agency’s investigation.

The probe agency’s move comes ahead of today's hearing on the probe agency’s raids at multiple locations in Kolkata, including the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain, as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged coal scam.

The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to nearly Rs 10 crore were routed to I-PAC through hawala channels, and that the political consultancy firm was paid by the Trinamool Congress for services rendered during the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

The ED has told the apex court that its officers faced resistance during the searches and claimed that “key evidence” was taken away during the raid, hampering the investigation. The agency has alleged that senior police officials, acting under the state administration, interfered with the lawful discharge of its duties.

The developments triggered a sharp reaction from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the ED of “stealing” her party’s poll strategies during the raid and termed the searches a politically motivated attack ahead of elections. The TMC has repeatedly alleged misuse of central agencies to target Opposition parties.

Following the incident, the West Bengal Police registered an FIR against ED officials, further escalating the standoff between the state government and the central agency. Citing these developments, the ED has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arguing that a neutral central agency is required in view of the alleged interference by the state government.

