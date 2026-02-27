‘Suspicion, However Strong, Cannot Replace Proof’: Court Clears Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case | Top Quotes From Judgment

New Delhi: In a sweeping order discharging former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in the Delhi Excise Policy case, the Rouse Avenue Court made a series of sharp observations on investigation, conspiracy, constitutional safeguards and criminal jurisprudence. In his judgment, Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Jitendra Singh quoted American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, saying “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.