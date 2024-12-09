sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Syria Civil War | Tariff Threat | Bomb Scare | South Korea | Maharashtra Politics |

Published 10:08 IST, December 9th 2024

Bomb Found on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, Security Beefed Up

A suspicious bag was found on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway at TCP Palhallan in Baramulla.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Suspicious bag found on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, Traffic Suspended, Bomb Squad on Spot
Suspicious bag found on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, Traffic Suspended, Bomb Squad on Spot | Image: ANI

Baramulla: A suspicious bag was found on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway at TCP Palhallan in Baramulla. Personnel from the Police and Army came on site to ascertain the object. Security forces
are deployed at the spot. 

An explosive device (IED) planted along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway at Palpora Palhallan in the Pattan area of Baramulla District has been detected and defused by joint forces. The road is now open for traffic.

More information is awaited…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:19 IST, December 9th 2024