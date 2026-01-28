Suspicious Plane-Shaped Balloons Recovered in J&K's Samba & Rajouri Amid Heightened Border Vigil

Jammu: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered two suspicious aircraft-shaped balloons in separate incidents in the Samba and Rajouri districts, triggering investigations into possible cross-border origins.

In the Samba district, Army personnel discovered a plane-shaped balloon inscribed with “TAM” in the Baghuna forest area near the Central University of Jammu campus at Bagla Suchani, under the jurisdiction of Vijaypur Police Station. The object was spotted in a forested region and promptly reported to local authorities. A team from Vijaypur Police Station reached the site, took the balloon into custody, and conducted a search of the surrounding area. No other suspicious materials or devices were found during the initial inspection. Authorities have launched further probes to determine the balloon's origin and purpose.

In a similar incident in Rajouri district, a suspected aircraft-shaped balloon was recovered in the Teryath area, specifically in village Khabbar. The balloon bore markings reading “SGA – Pakistan International Airlines” in English and “PIA” in Urdu. It was noticed by locals or security personnel and subsequently taken into police custody for detailed verification and forensic examination.

These recoveries come against the backdrop of recurring sightings of similar objects-often bearing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) logos or Pakistani markings—in border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch. Security officials routinely seize such items, suspecting them to have drifted across the International Border or Line of Control (LoC), though no explosives or hazardous materials have been associated with them in recent cases.

Both balloons are currently under examination by police and security agencies. Officials have urged residents in border areas to remain vigilant and report any unusual aerial or grounded objects immediately.

