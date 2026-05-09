Suspicious Scooter Seized Near Vital Army Installation, Driver Absconding

New Delhi: Indian Army troops have seized a suspicious scooter parked near the gate of the Vital installation of the Indian Army in Samba, which triggered a security alert on Friday night.

A senior official from the Indian Army told Republic World that an unidentified individual parked the scooter near the gate around 9:00 PM. "When questioned by the sentry for not parking at the designated spot, the man claimed to be from the police and requested five minutes before leaving the area in another vehicle towards Samba market," he added.

Officials added that CCTVs are being scanned to verify the owner of the scooter, as it doesn't have a valid High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on it. "Scooter is an old model and has been scanned by the BDS team for any threat. We are searching for the driver of this two-wheeler," officials added.

Following the incident, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and a police team from Samba Police Station spot for further investigation and verification of the vehicle.