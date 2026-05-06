Suvendu Adhikari's Assistant Shot Dead In West Bengal
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's assistant has been shot dead in West Bengal.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's assistant has been shot dead in West Bengal's Madhyamgram.
As per reports, Chandranath Rath was shot at point-blank range by unknown assailants.
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This comes amid violence in the state following the verdict of the state Assembly elections, that saw Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ending the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).
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