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Suvendu Adhikari's Assistant Shot Dead In West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's assistant has been shot dead in West Bengal.

Nidhi Sinha
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Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's assistant has been shot dead in West Bengal's Madhyamgram.

As per reports, Chandranath Rath was shot at point-blank range by unknown assailants.

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This comes amid violence in the state following the verdict of the state Assembly elections, that saw Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ending the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Published By :
Nidhi Sinha
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